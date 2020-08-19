coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: NY Mets team-up to distribute food, supplies to LI families

By Eyewitness News
HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Mr. Met lent a helping hand to families on Long Island Tuesday, giving out school supplies and food.

Island Harvest Food Bank and the New York Mets Foundation held a drive-thru event for families who continue to struggle as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The drive-thru included distribution of school supplies such as pens, pencils and notebooks, and food, including canned goods, meat, dairy and produce.

In addition, personal care items such as soap, shampoo and deodorant were also available at no cost.

Mr. Met was on-hand to personally help deliver those items.

The hope is that Tuesday's drive will help ease some of the burden for Long Island families.

