Coronavirus News: NY Mets team-up to distribute food, supplies to LI families

Island Harvest Food Bank and the New York Mets Foundation held a drive-thru event for families who continue to struggle as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The drive-thru included distribution of school supplies such as pens, pencils and notebooks, and food, including canned goods, meat, dairy and produce.
TRENDING | Do you know this bird? NYC woman determined to find rightful owner
In addition, personal care items such as soap, shampoo and deodorant were also available at no cost.
Mr. Met was on-hand to personally help deliver those items.
The hope is that Tuesday's drive will help ease some of the burden for Long Island families.
Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: