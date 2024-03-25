Yellow school buses, most city-owned vehicles among new exemptions to congestion pricing

MTA officials said they needed to keep the number of exemptions to a minimum.

MTA officials said they needed to keep the number of exemptions to a minimum.

MTA officials said they needed to keep the number of exemptions to a minimum.

MTA officials said they needed to keep the number of exemptions to a minimum.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA has determined which modes of transportation will be exempt from congestion pricing fees.

Yellow school buses, most private commuter buses and city-owned vehicles are among the vehicles exempt from congestion pricing. The determination comes after public hearings were held on the topic in February and this month.

Of yellow school buses in the city, those under contract with the New York City Department of Education, including buses the city contracts for some charter and private schools, are exempt.

Commuter buses that run on a regular schedule, even those operated by private bus companies, long distance buses like MegaBus and regional bus services like the Hampton Jitney, are also exempt.

The MTA has deemed a majority of city-owned vehicles as exempt, expanding the initial definition from vehicles like police cruisers, fire engines and garbage trucks.

Employee shuttles will not be exempt. The MTA is not considering exemptions for municipal employee private vehicles.

MTA officials say they needed to keep the number of exemptions to a minimum to maintain the once a day $15-base toll for passenger vehicles to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street.

The MTA is finalizing some additional exceptions ahead of the scheduled vote on a final proposal this Wednesday.

The MTA hopes the congestion pricing charge kicks in around June.

ALSO READ | Bill filed to prevent squatters from having rights in New York

Investigative Reporter Dan Krauth speaks to officials about the squatting loophole.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.