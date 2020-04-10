Coronavirus News: MTA death toll hits 50, nearly 1,900 positive COVID-19 cases

"That's tragic, and we mourn every one of those," Foye said on WCBS 880 radio Friday morning.
Nearly 1,900 out of the MTA's 72,000 workers have tested positive, Foye said.
Additionally, 5,200 employees are currently under quarantine, down from a high of 6,000.
Approximately 1,800 employees who were quarantined have returned to work, 435 in the last 36 hours.
Some of those who returned were cleared by the MTA's new "Temperature Brigade," checking 2,000 employees a day for fevers.
As far as ridership, the Long Island Rail Road is carrying 3% of its passengers during the same period last year, more than all rail lines, subways and buses.
