Malliotakis, Tannousis to protest MTA's plans to raise fares and tolls

Republican lawmakers Nicole Malliotakis and Michael Tannousis were set Monday to protest the MTA's plans to raise fares and tolls.

The Congresswoman and State Assemblyman scheduled a news briefing Monday at noon outside of the 77th Street subway station in Bay Ridge Brooklyn.

According to a release, the officials will call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and their fellow lawmakers to cut state spending to address the agency's budget gaps.

Last week, the MTA announced that it was considering an increase to next year's scheduled fare and toll hikes.

Chief Financial Officer Kevin Willens proposed an increase of 5.5%, rather than the planned 4% hike.

He said the MTA is facing revenue shortfalls in excess of $2 billion per year despite the agency still having unused federal pandemic relief money.

