Up Close: NYC MTA's plans to close budget gap; How a closely divided Congress can make real change

Up Close: NYC's MTA has plans to close their large budget gap. Then, a New York congressman shares his perspective on a tense, divided Congress.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Up Close, Bill Ritter sits down with MTA CEO Janno Lieber to discuss a blockbuster admission from the organization this past week.

Lieber talks about budgets deficits over the next few years that will reach into the billions, and all the steps the MTA is considering in order to close the budget gap.

Then, we talk to NY Congressman Adriano Espaillat about what Congress can when it begins in January, with Democrats in the minority of a closely divided House of Representatives.

What can Congress accomplish over the next few years in its state of vitriol and division?

