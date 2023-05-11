MTA Hero prioritizes accessibility by making seats comfortable, putting braille on buses

"It should be clean, it should be comfortable, and something they experience as a good experience," Kerry Bowden said. Heather O'Rourke has more.

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Kerry Bowden, a man who works hard to make sure accessibility is a priority with the MTA.

Bowden is the Assistant Chief Maintenance Officer with the Department of Buses at Zerega Bus Maintenance and Training Facility in the Bronx.

He and his team work with the accessibility team, looking to find ways to help New Yorkers get around.

"It should be clean, it should be comfortable, and something they experience as a good experience," Bowden said.

He played a big role in the stroller project, plus he has helped make seating more flexible.

He also has helped put braille plaques aboard buses and has worked to widen bus doors.

"Any walk of Earth should get on this bus and feel the same way as anyone else on the bus. They should feel comfortable getting on the bus knowing they're going to get to their next destination safely," Bowden said.

He has bought over 3,500 buses because he gets fulfillment out of improving accessibility and creating a universal bus system that works for all riders.

Bowden says that this is the best job anyone could ever have and that he isn't stopping.

