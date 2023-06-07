  • Watch Now
MTA Hero: David Crespo takes pride in keeping buses clean

Heather O'Rourke Image
ByHeather O'Rourke WABC logo
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 10:59AM
MTA Hero David Crespo keeps buses deep cleaned
This week's MTA Hero is David Crespo who is part of the deep cleaning initiative for buses.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is David Crespo who works out of the Grand Avenue bus depot and is part of the deep cleaning initiative in the Department of Buses as a cleaner.

He takes pride in the work he does every day.

This 8-year veteran of the MTA pays close attention to the fine details from cleaning windows to interior washing.

Crespo says his family uses mass transit and he wants to do the best job he can do for them, and everyone else who rides the bus.

