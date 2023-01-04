Longtime MTA bus driver Edward Arbogast honored for team spirit

This week's MTA hero is a man who has been a bus operator since 1979. Heather O'Rourke has details.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA hero is a man who has been a bus operator since 1979.

Edward Arbogast, who works at the Fresh Pond bus depot, is being recognized for his customer service, his teamwork with his colleagues and his leadership.

The MTA says throughout his tenure, Arbogast has received praise and compliments from customers.

He's also been always willing to train and mentor new bus operators.

Edward Arbogast is this week's MTA hero.

