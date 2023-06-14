MTA Heroes: Germaine Jackson and Renuka Bhupathi provide exceptional customer service

The MTA Heroes this week are Germaine Jackson and Renuka Bhupathi for their customer service.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA Heroes this week are Germaine Jackson and Renuka Bhupathi.

They work in the Department of Subways.

They have worked tirelessly as managers and supervisors to spearhead the effort to transform customer service and create an overall better experience for riders each day.

They have also been working together on new customer service centers which have opened at multiple stations, giving passengers a place to ask questions and seek help.

Germaine covers various subway stations from Midtown to the Lower East Side, while Renuka is in charge of 12 customer service centers.

The MTA noted that New York City Transit customer satisfaction is on the rise from an initial 48% in the spring of 2022 to 62% in April 2023.

