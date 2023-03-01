MTA Hero brings smile, answers all questions for passengers traveling through Grand Central Terminal

A typical day for Edwin involves answering many questions from customers, but those questions can sometimes go into the hundreds! Heather O'Rourke has details.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Edwin Diaz, an usher who focuses on customer service at Grand Central Terminal.

A typical day involves answering many questions from customers, but those questions can sometimes go into the hundreds!

The ushers at Grand Central Terminal are often the first people you see when you get off a train, or enter the terminal.

Edwin says no matter the day, there is always someone arriving for the first time, or marveling at the beauty of Grand Central Terminal.

He says it's one of his favorite parts of being on the job.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.