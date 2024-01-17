MTA Hero: Catrina Williams analyzes bus routes to make rides quicker, more efficient

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is General Superintendent of Transportation Catrina Williams.

She analyzes bus routes and trends, identifies challenges along routes, and works with other city agencies to clear obstructions, like cars blocking bus lanes.

Williams was a part of the team that looked at customer feedback, focused on improving the 29 lowest-performing bus routes.

So far, 30 percent of those bus routes have been removed from the underperforming list.

Williams will celebrate 15 years with the MTA in March.

She says she loves helping people learn about the MTA and helping bus operators learn their routes and neighborhoods.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.