MTA Hero: Director of Buses' Oversight and Development mentors new and veteran bus operators

Rich Cerezo has been working with New York City Transit for 41 years.

Rich Cerezo has been working with New York City Transit for 41 years.

Rich Cerezo has been working with New York City Transit for 41 years.

Rich Cerezo has been working with New York City Transit for 41 years.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Rich Cerezo, a 41-year veteran with New York City Transit.

Cerezo is the Director of Safety/Training Oversight and Development for buses. He works and trains at the Zerega Bus Maintenance and Training Facility.

Cerezo helps develop new curriculum for bus trainees, working with new and veteran bus operators.

Cerezo also works on the Buses Mentorship Program.

He says his favorite part of the job is knowing he has an influence on operators and that his teachings go beyond the classroom.

Cerezo says he focuses on being a motivator and an inspirational leader.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.