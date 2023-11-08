MTA Heroes: Group of nurses plays key role in MTA's occupational health services

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are the 30 nurses who work for the agency's occupational health services.
These nurses play a key role in keeping the MTA moving. They take care of screenings and other health concerns.
During the height of the pandemic, these nurses performed COVID-19 exams and gave vaccines to thousands of MTA employees.
The group of 30 deserves a shoutout for all they do as part of the MTA!
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.