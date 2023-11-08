MTA Heroes: Group of nurses plays key role in MTA's occupational health services

Lindsay Tuchman has more on this week's MTA Heroes.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are the 30 nurses who work for the agency's occupational health services.

These nurses play a key role in keeping the MTA moving. They take care of screenings and other health concerns.

During the height of the pandemic, these nurses performed COVID-19 exams and gave vaccines to thousands of MTA employees.

The group of 30 deserves a shoutout for all they do as part of the MTA!

