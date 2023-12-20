MTA Hero: Employees help find family its missing pup on subway

This week's MTA Heros managed to find the family of a missing pup they found on the subway through a post on Facebook.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "Blue" the beagle was found alone and crying on a subway platform on December 6 with no owner in sight.

James Dineen picked up the pup and brought him to the Stillwell shop he was assigned to.

James and his colleagues ended up taking Blue to the police to check for a chip. There was a chip, but nothing was coming up in the registry.

The workers decided to keep the dog until the owner was found.

Blue first stayed with Tommy Sommo and then made his way to stay with Shawn Fallon.

In the meantime, the employees were working hard to find Blue's owner.

They even wrote up a Facebook post on a missing pets page, which is where Blue's family saw his photo and realized he was found.

Blue's family touched base with the employees, who took the pup back to the vet to scan his chip one more time. The chip provided information this time around and the employees confirmed that his owners were who they said they were.

Blue was then reunited with his family.

