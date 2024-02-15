MTA Heroes: Assistant conductor, detective find passenger who about lost $30K on LIRR

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Have you ever left something important behind on a train?

This week's MTA Heroes came to the rescue of one passenger.

It's never a good feeling to lose something, especially on a crowded LIRR train to Ronkonkoma.

Late last year, after the holidays, Assistant Conductor Christopher Nocito found a bag on the train that was full of cash.

"I was told there was about $30,000 in it. I didn't actually count it," Nocito recalled.

Thanks to Nocito's good eye, that passenger was ultimately able to get their money back, but not without some good detective work.

"I was looking through the bag to if there was a receipt, a name," Detective Kristin Riker of the MTA Police said. "They did leave a planner in the bag and I saw this person had an appointment to get their car inspected so I ended up contacting the mechanic and sent the mechanic a picture of the person asking if he can help me identify who the person was, and that got the ball rolling to get contact to the lost and found and reach out to this person so they can get their bag."

Hats off to Nocito and Riker for reuniting the passenger with their belongings!

