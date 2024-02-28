MTA Hero: Train dispatcher keeps passengers traffic flowing in Grand Central

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Kim Quail is a longtime MTA employee works each and every day with a megaphone and a smile.

Quail is a train dispatcher who makes sure passengers gets where they need to be at Grand Central Terminal.

"This station gets really congested," Quail said. "We keep the flow of traffic moving and it really is, I have to say this, it is my pleasure, I do like it."

Whether she's clearing crowded corridors or helping individuals find their train, Quail ensures smooth travel for riders.

"The best part of my job is meeting new people, making someone's day," Quail said. "I know it sounds cliche and kinda corny but I like it."

