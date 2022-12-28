MTA Hero Larry Cohen made many friends as usher at Grand Central, especially helpful to blind friend

Cohen has formed many bonds with riders over the years, but none more special than his friendship with Paul Rutkowski of White Plains.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Larry Cohen.

He is retiring after 30 years working as an usher at Grand Central Terminal.

Rutowski is blind and knows that when he goes to Grand Central, Cohen is always there to guide him to his Metro-North train.

Upon his retirement at the end of the month, Cohen plans to take a trip to California.

