MTA Heroes find $8K in Far Rockaway, return money to rider who lost it on bus

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- This week we have a double dose of MTA Heroes.
Alvaro Carangui, a bus operator at the Far Rockaway Bus Depot, was heading back to the depot after finishing his last stop.
Before he arrived, his supervisor, Brenon Terrelonge, received a call saying that someone had left an envelope filled with over $8,000 on the bus.
Carangui and Terrelonge both did a sweep and managed to find that envelope with all the cash inside.
The money was returned to its rightful owner. The duo is a pair of MTA Heroes indeed.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.