MTA Heroes find $8K in Far Rockaway, return money to rider who lost it on bus

Carangui and Terrelonge both did a sweep and managed to find that envelope with all the cash inside. Heather O'Rourke has the story.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- This week we have a double dose of MTA Heroes.

Alvaro Carangui, a bus operator at the Far Rockaway Bus Depot, was heading back to the depot after finishing his last stop.

Before he arrived, his supervisor, Brenon Terrelonge, received a call saying that someone had left an envelope filled with over $8,000 on the bus.

Carangui and Terrelonge both did a sweep and managed to find that envelope with all the cash inside.

The money was returned to its rightful owner. The duo is a pair of MTA Heroes indeed.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.