MTA Hero Steven McCarroll gets lost birthday present back to passenger

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Steven McCarroll, who went above and beyond to help a passenger.

Have you ever had one of those days when you leave a very important item somewhere and panic sets in?

This happened recently to Rob from Fairfield County, Connecticut, after he stepped off of a Metro-North train and watched it pull away.

Even though he got off the train, the special present he got for his wife's birthday remained aboard the train.

Thankfully, McCarroll, who serves as a Metro-North district manager, found Rob's item.

Rob was extremely grateful to this MTA Hero, who returned the present back to Rob.

