MTA Hero: Voice of Grand Central gets commuters information they need

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Peter Sciaulino, the voice of Grand Central.
Sciaulino wakes up at 5 a.m. to start his day at the LIRR Terminal.
He makes announcements to ensure commuters have the information they need when traveling.
Although he uses a script, Sciaulino adds his flair and has fun with it.
Long Island Railroad has a special phone number for those who need help getting on and off the train: 718-547-7227
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.