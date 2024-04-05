MTA Hero: Voice of Grand Central gets commuters information they need

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Peter Sciaulino, the voice of Grand Central.

Sciaulino wakes up at 5 a.m. to start his day at the LIRR Terminal.

He makes announcements to ensure commuters have the information they need when traveling.

Although he uses a script, Sciaulino adds his flair and has fun with it.

Long Island Railroad has a special phone number for those who need help getting on and off the train: 718-547-7227

