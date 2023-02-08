MTA Hero Samuel Wong oversees training program for subway employees at customer service centers

Wong says that the best part of his job is knowing that he is helping customers navigate the system and working with other MTA employees to better serve subway riders. Heather O'Rourke has details.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA unveiled new customer service centers at several stations on Tuesday and we have this week's MTA Hero to thank.

Samuel Wong helped to bring the stations to life as the Operations Manager within the Division of Subway Stations for NYC Transit.

He helped oversee training programs for all employees who will be assisting customers at these stations.

Wong says that the best part of his job is knowing that he is helping customers navigate the system and working with other MTA employees to better serve subway riders.

