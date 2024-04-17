MTA Hero: Train Service Supervisor Tyrone Bain says he loves what he does

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Tyrone Bain, a Train Service Supervisor with New York City Transit in the Department of Subways.

Part of Bain's job is to oversee subway lines and train crews.

He is also part of the SPEED Unit. This Subway Performance, Evaluation, Education and Development Unit tests signals to make sure everything is operating smoothly.

Bain has been with the MTA for 17 years and he says he loves what he does and enjoys problem solving.

When asked what his favorite train lines were, he said the M and J lines!

