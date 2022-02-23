MTA to revisit idea of installing platform doors at 3 subway stations as part of pilot program

In the past, the agency has repeatedly stated it would cost billions to install platform doors, and that the designs of most stations -- many a century old -- would not be compatible.
But in the wake of a spike in subway crime that has prompted a new safety plan from Mayor Eric Adams, as well as the horrific death of Michelle Go after she was pushed onto the tracks, has the MTA revisiting the idea.
It appears the MTA will target a handful of specific stations where the doors might be feasible and are exploring them.
They include Times Square along the 7 line, Third Avenue along the L line, and Sutphin Boulevard/Archer Avenue/JFK Airport along the E line.
The MTA said the pilot program is scheduled to be presented at Thursday's MTA board meeting, but MTA Chair and CEO Janno Leiber revealed the plan during a NY1 interview Wednesday morning.
"We're also going to be piloting, and this is new, we're going to be piloting both platform doors at three stations where the engineering does work," he said. "We're also going to be piloting new technologies to detect track incursion using thermal technology, using laser technology, so we can know quicker when people get on the tracks and hopefully, interdict that kind of behavior."
Still, he urged that it's just a pilot program proposal, and changes won't be happening overnight.
"It's going to take a while, we're going to put the money together, which is a little complicated," he said. "But our goal is to try out these technologies, at different places in the system, including three stations, trying out platform doors."
