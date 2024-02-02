Back to the moon and beyond: A conversation with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson | Weather or Not

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson gives us an update on the Artemis program, and how we'll be protecting Earth from asteroids with DART technology.

From the return of moon shots to deflecting asteroids, NASA shares its out-of-this-world plans with Eyewitness News meteorologist Lee Goldberg.

From the return of moon shots to deflecting asteroids, NASA shares its out-of-this-world plans with Eyewitness News meteorologist Lee Goldberg. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson gives us an update on the Artemis program, and how we'll be protecting Earth from asteroids with DART technology.

From the return of moon shots to deflecting asteroids, NASA shares its out-of-this-world plans with Eyewitness News meteorologist Lee Goldberg. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson gives us an update on the Artemis program, and how we'll be protecting Earth from asteroids with DART technology.

From the return of moon shots to deflecting asteroids, NASA shares its out-of-this-world plans with Eyewitness News meteorologist Lee Goldberg. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson gives us an update on the Artemis program, and how we'll be protecting Earth from asteroids with DART technology.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- These are exciting times in space exploration.

And to explain just how exciting things are is our special guest on "Weather or Not," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Nelson gives us an update on the latest new frontiers: America's return to the moon with the Artemis program -- and why we're picking the dark South Pole for astronauts to explore; how we're exploring Mars (and looking for signs of life in a dry lake); how we'll be protecting Earth from asteroids using DART technology to deflect catastrophic threats; and how an experimental satellite system monitoring climate is giving us never-before-imagined data about our water and land.

Plus, Nelson will share the latest from James Webb Space Telescope, showing us mind-blowing images from the early days of the Cosmos.

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here