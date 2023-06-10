National Puerto Rican Day Parade Gala held in Midtown

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade Gala was held at Gotham Hall in Midtown on Friday.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Ahead of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday, a special gala took place in Midtown Friday night.

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade Gala was held in Gotham Hall and featured Eyewitness News anchor David Novarro, who emceed the evening.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was also in attendance, delivering remarks ahead of the Sunday's big parade.

ABC 7 New York is your home for the 66th National Puerto Rican Day Parade. Special coverage begins at noon on Sunday, June 11. WABC-TV is proud to be a broadcast partner of the parade.

ALSO READ | Everything to know about the National Puerto Rican Day Parade