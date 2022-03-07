New Jersey school mask mandate ends, but districts can still make their own decisions

Governor Phil Murphy made the announcement last month, citing the rapid easing of the omicron surge. He called the move "a huge step back to normalcy for our kids."
Effective Monday, March 7th:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 4, 2022
☑️Statewide school and daycare mask mandate lifted
☑️Statewide Public Health Emergency lifted
New Jersey's school mask mandate has been in place since classes resumed in person in September 2020.
"We are not - and I've said this many times - going to manage COVID to zero," Murphy said. "We have to learn how to live with COVID as we move from a pandemic to an endemic phase of this virus."
Though the state mandate has ended, individual school districts will be free to continue requiring masks past March 7.
Several school districts in the state, including Newark, Camden, and Trenton are still making masks mandatory.
"Currently, health officials are advising Trenton Public Schools to continue with 'mandatory masks' protocol while we assess infections and hospitalizations in the city on a weekly basis," Trenton Superintendent James Earle said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
