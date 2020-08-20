reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Outdoor high school sports a go, but indoor sports delayed

By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI

(Shutterstock)

NEW JERSEY -- The agency that oversees high school sports in New Jersey has decided that indoor fall sports will be delayed until early next year, but outdoor sports will start their seasons in about a month.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association's Sports Advisory Task Force released its "Return to Sports Plan" on Thursday. It features condensed schedules and will keep most contests local. The plan also prohibits out-of-state competition except for "exceptional circumstances" and states post-season play will be limited and local, with no statewide championships.

Under the plan, outdoor fall sports - football, cross country, field hockey, girls tennis and soccer - will begin practice on Sept. 14. The girls tennis season will start two weeks later, while cross country, field hockey and soccer will begin competition on Oct. 1. Opening day for football will be Oct. 2.

The indoor fall sports - gymnastics and girls volleyball - will be moved to a new, special season that will begin with practices on Feb. 16. They will start their seasons on March 3.

The task force noted that if circumstances force the outdoor fall sports to be postponed, their seasons will also be played during this "special season" time frame.

Winter sports teams will be allowed to start practicing on Dec. 3, with competition commencing on Dec. 21.

The NJSIAA says dates for the spring sports season will be announced at a later date.

The agency said the task force's goals were to ensure health and safety of athletes; promote participation, not championships; limit travel; and stay flexible in the face of changing circumstances.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes



RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES

New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseyhigh school sportssportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: 16 cases linked to NYC wedding, FL over 10K deaths
COVID Updates: 16 cases linked to NYC wedding, FL over 10K deaths
Murphy says 'Bring it on' after Trump sues NJ over mail-in ballots
New Jersey gym that defied closure order fined $130,000
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-Trump adviser Bannon among 4 charged in alleged fraud scam
NYC schools reopening: Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
US jobless claims jump back above 1 million
Suspects caught on camera after 81-year-old slashed
COVID News: Puerto Rico announces new measures to curb virus
Democrats pound their DNC message: To oust Trump, you must vote
AccuWeather: Dry and delightful
Show More
'Hundreds' of FDNY EMS workers could face layoffs, source tells ABC
AMC sells 15-cent movie tickets for today's reopening
$600M deal reached in Flint water crisis, sources say
4-year-old girl shot while playing outside NJ apartment complex
NYPD investigates shooting in Hamilton Heights
More TOP STORIES News