reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Newark schools will reopen with all-remote classes

Newark School District is the largest in New Jersey
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- In an abrupt change, students in Newark public schools will attend classes remotely for the first marking period, which ends on November 17, the Newark Board of Education announced on Monday.

"The health and safety of students and staff have been our first priority, and will remain so," Superintendent Roger Leon wrote.

New Jersey continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Saturday, Newark reported more than 8,000 cases and 643 deaths.

Until now, Newark had been planning to offer in-person classes 5 days a week with options for remote learning.

Newark is New Jersey's largest school district with 40,000 students.

Classes are scheduled to begin on September 8, 2020.

Last week, Governor Murphy cleared all public and non-public schools, collges and universities for reopening, but left open the option for districts to choose remote learning or a hybrid model with some in-person classes.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseynewarkback to schoolmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealtheducationnew jerseyschoolsnewark
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
COVID News: Is your electric bill sky-high? 7 tips to offset costs
COVID-19 Updates: Spot safety checks at NYC schools, PPE hotline
COVID-19 Updates: NY positives under 1%, decline in new US cases
COVID-19 Updates: NY sets new low, fake face mask ID cards on rise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
Couple charged with throwing feces, shooting gun across neighbor's yard
NYC gyms face hurdles despite Cuomo's announcement that gyms can reopen
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
Democrats to open a new kind of convention Monday
Beloved pug stolen from car in NJ found in Texas 2 years later
UNC-Chapel Hill shifts classes online as 130 test positive for COVID-19
Show More
COVID News: Is your electric bill sky-high? 7 tips to offset costs
Michelle Obama to highlight Biden's character in DNC speech
COVID News: NYC offers many staycation options
COVID-19 Updates: Spot safety checks at NYC schools, PPE hotline
You might notice your take home income increase next month
More TOP STORIES News