New Jersey coronavirus update: 10 bars, restaurants in NJ accused of COVID violations

Charges have been issued against the entities holding liquor licenses for the following establishments:

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Officials want to suspend the liquor licenses from several bars and restaurants in New Jersey as the state is cracking down on establishments that flaunt violations of pandemic safety restrictions.Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced Friday they are seeking to suspend the liquor licenses of 10 New Jersey bars and restaurants accused of violating the heightened restrictions placed on eating and drinking establishments by Governor Phil Murphy last month.The announcement of charges comes amid a statewide ABC enforcement campaign to ensure its licensees are complying with the Governor's Executive Order No. 194 (2020) ("EO 194"), which, among other things, imposes a cessation of indoor food and beverage services between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and prohibits patrons from being seated at an indoor bar at all times.The restrictions were imposed by Governor Murphy in an effort to reduce the sustained close contact that results from patrons seated at indoor bar areas.Nearly 90 percent of the establishments inspected were found to be in compliance.-Eddy's Bar & Liquors, Bayonne. Cited for allowing patrons to sit at the bar and for failing to enforce face covering requirements. Penalty sought: 15-day suspension.-Wicked Wolf, Hoboken. Cited for allowing patrons to sit at the bar. Penalty sought: 10-day suspension.-Reilly's Bar & Grill, Kearny. Cited for violating 10 p.m. curfew, allowing patrons to consume food/drink while not seated, and exceeding occupancy limits. Penalty sought: 30-day suspension.-Graystone Inn, Little Falls. Cited for allowing patrons to sit at the bar, and exceeding occupancy limits on two separate occasions. Penalty sought: 40-day suspension.-George Street Ale House, New Brunswick. Cited for allowing patrons to sit at the bar, and failing to enforce social distancing and face covering requirements. Penalty sought: 25-day suspension.-Black Betty's Saloon, Sayreville. Cited for allowing patrons to sit at the bar, and failing to enforce social distancing and face covering requirements. Also cited for allowing lewd activity on premises. Penalty sought: 70-day suspension.-30 Strikes, Stratford. Cited for violating 10 p.m. curfew. Penalty sought: 10-day suspension.-Jalapenos Bar and Grill, Gloucester City. Cited for allowing patrons to sit at the bar, and failing to enforce face covering requirements (second offense). Penalty sought: 20-day suspension.-814 South Pub & Kitchen, Somerdale. Cited for violating 10 p.m. curfew, failing to maintain a six-foot distance between tables, and failing to enforce face covering requirements. Penalty sought: 25-day suspension.-B&B Saloon, Atlantic City. Cited for allowing patrons to sit at the bar, exceeding occupancy limits, and failing to enforce social distancing and face covering requirements. Also cited for allowing alcohol to be consumed beyond the licensed premises, hindering an inspection, employing a criminally disqualified individual, and violating conditions imposed on the license after a shooting left two people dead last month. Penalty sought: 115-day suspension.