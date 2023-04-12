In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the ongoing battle between firefighters and a massive blaze in Ocean County, New Jersey.

Extra Time: How nature plays role in spread of flames as wildfire burns in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the ongoing battle between firefighters and a massive blaze in Ocean County, New Jersey.

Brush fires have burned through more than 3,800 acres and forced evacuations of dozens of homes in Manchester. But authorities say they are making good progress in containing the flames.

Eyewitness News reporter Toni Yates joined us live from Lakehurst with the latest.

As for the role mother nature plays in the spread and extinguishing of fires like these, meteorologist Jeff Smith has a break down.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Trump deposition preview

Former President Donald Trump will return to New York City for the second time in just over a week to sit for a deposition. This deposition is part of a civil lawsuit brought on by New York Attorney General Letitia James, over allegations the Trump organization falsified financial statements in order to obtain loans.

Trump sues Cohen

Meanwhile, the former president on Wednesday sued his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, seeking at least $500 million for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. The lawsuit, filed in Miami federal court, accused Cohen of "an onslaught of fiduciary and contractual breaches" through numerous "inflammatory and false statements" about Trump in books, his podcast and media appearances.

NJ police chiefs charged

A suspended New Jersey police chief who is accused of sexually assaulting several women has been arrested. The New Jersey Attorney General's office announced the arrest of Thomas Herbst, 55, on Wednesday afternoon. Herbst has been on administrative leave from the Manville Police Department since a lawsuit was brought against him last February. He is accused of sexual assault, groping and exposing himself and using his rank to coerce staff members into sex acts at work and in victims' homes.

Rutgers considering legal action to force faculty back to work

The standoff at Rutgers University reached day three on Tuesday after thousands of professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers at New Jersey's flagship university went on strike on Monday. The two sides remain far apart on key issues including a pay increase.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.