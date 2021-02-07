Pregnant mother survives COVID, gives birth at Staten Island hospital

"It was a scary time and then it ends up being just this miracle, to have this little baby who's just a little trooper," Kristin Pryzmocki said.
Kristin and Michael Pryzmocki didn't think they'd ever get to hold Michael Jr.
Not when Kristin, back in October, was admitted to the ICU at Richmond University Medical Center.
She was critically ill with COVID and doctors almost put her on a ventilator.
"I remember the doctor saying we have two patients in one. It wasn't just they were caring for me, but they were also caring for little baby Michael," Kristin Pryzmocki said.
"They had a C-section machine in the room with her ready to take him at six months, it's crazy, it's scary, it's real. It's real that's for sure," Michael Pryzmocki said.
Kristin says that not knowing what was going to happen killed them inside.
But after 30 days of ups and downs, she finally got to go home in time for Thanksgiving.
On Thursday, they were back for a C-section, with a chance to finally meet their baby boy -- all 9 pounds, 2 ounces of him.
"Just overall happiness -- she's been through so much, she's stronger than me, I couldn't be through what she's been through," Michael Pryzmocki said. "I see a lotta friends on Facebook and stuff. They still don't believe it, think it's a hoax, it's crazy. But until someone, God forbid, in their family gets it, they'll realize it's not fake, it's as real as it gets."
But now, real joy after so much fear.
