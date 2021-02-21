up close

Up Close: NYC subway safety, Rutgers President's new book, Biden's COVID plan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Ridership on the New York City subway is still way down from a year ago, but the number of passengers is slowly increasing as crime continues to rise.

The recent spree of violence includes stabbings this month that left two people dead and two wounded.

In response to the attacks, Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea have deployed 600 NYPD officers to patrol the subways. Still, Interim Transit President Sarah Feinberg says she wants more.

Plus, Jonathan Holloway is an American historian and the 21st President of Rutgers University -- the first African American to hold the job.

Halloway will discuss his new book, "The Cause of Freedom: A Concise History of African Americans."

Last week, ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explained that current inoculations are running behind schedule.

President Biden has only been in office for one month. Responsibility for the pandemic falls on his shoulders.

The stakes are huge and involve millions of lives and trillions of dollars.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf discuss Biden's plan to end the pandemic and the challenges he faces.

