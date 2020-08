'If you don't think NYC is coming back, then you don't know NYC,' Mayor de Blasio says

EMBED >More News Videos Kemberly Richardson interviews a Brooklyn mother who is speaking out after JetBlue Airways forced her and her six children off a plane this week when her 2-year-old daughter refuse

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is not dead; in fact, it's on its way back, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.The mayor was asked if the city was in a death spiral, and he said that he spoke to someone who is "successful in real estate" and is a proud New Yorker. "He said unquestionably the city is coming back and anyone who doesn't understand that isn't paying attention."He claims that many of the people who lived in the city back in February are still in New York City, despite reports of many people moving to the suburbs or staying in their summer homes for an indefinite amount of time.As for those who left, Mayor de Blasio said, "they'll come back" or "they will be replaced by others who bring a lot of creativity and talent."He added, "If you don't think New York City is coming back then you don't know New York City."The city has fought its way back from having the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the country to one of the lowest. The mayor called on people to focus on the good and promised that theater and indoor dining would return next year sometime.Mayor de Blasio called the situation an opportunity for those who "in a new reality want to build something. There are going to be people who come in and say, 'I want to be part of the rebuilding.' So I have a lot of confidence in the future of the city."