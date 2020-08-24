reopen nyc

'If you don't think NYC is coming back, then you don't know NYC,' Mayor de Blasio says

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is not dead; in fact, it's on its way back, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The mayor was asked if the city was in a death spiral, and he said that he spoke to someone who is "successful in real estate" and is a proud New Yorker. "He said unquestionably the city is coming back and anyone who doesn't understand that isn't paying attention."

He claims that many of the people who lived in the city back in February are still in New York City, despite reports of many people moving to the suburbs or staying in their summer homes for an indefinite amount of time.

RELATED: NY real estate market seeing shift to surburbs

As for those who left, Mayor de Blasio said, "they'll come back" or "they will be replaced by others who bring a lot of creativity and talent."

He added, "If you don't think New York City is coming back then you don't know New York City."

The city has fought its way back from having the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the country to one of the lowest. The mayor called on people to focus on the good and promised that theater and indoor dining would return next year sometime.

Mayor de Blasio called the situation an opportunity for those who "in a new reality want to build something. There are going to be people who come in and say, 'I want to be part of the rebuilding.' So I have a lot of confidence in the future of the city."

MORE NEWS: Family kicked off flight after 2-year-old daughter refused to wear a mask
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson interviews a Brooklyn mother who is speaking out after JetBlue Airways forced her and her six children off a plane this week when her 2-year-old daughter refuse





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomobill de blasioreal estate
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: 1st confirmed case of reinfection; NY records lowest infection rate to date
Outdoor learning plan unveiled for students in NYC
List: When will NYC museums, cultural institutions reopen?
COVID Updates: Cases rising in 25 states; NY again sees new lows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: 1st confirmed case of reinfection; NY records lowest infection rate to date
RNC 2020: Trump formally nominated as GOP's presidential candidate
Outdoor learning plan unveiled for students in NYC
Zoom outage impacting meetings, webinars in parts of US
New York Mets to resume play Tuesday vs. Miami Marlins
Detroit woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
More NYPD officers shifting to weekends after violent weekend
Show More
CT city see spike in COVID cases, university bars students' return
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Gyms welcome back guests, except in New York City
Peaches recalled due to Salmonella
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
More TOP STORIES News