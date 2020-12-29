Updated quarantine guidelines announced for New York

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9170220" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You can spread coronavirus to others from your nose-picking session, and you are also more likely to bring that virus.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9172724" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> N.J. Burkett has the latest on coronavirus in NYC as members of the FDNY start to get the vaccine.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Cuomo announced updated quarantine guidelines for New York State on Tuesday to align with the CDC.Under the new guidelines, those who are exposed to COVID can end their quarantine after 10 days without testing, as long as no symptoms have been reported.After 10 days, people should continue to monitor symptoms through day 14 - if any symptoms appear, they should immediately self-isolate.--Travelers must obtain a test within three days of departure from that state--The traveler must, upon arrival in New York, quarantine for three days--On day four of their quarantine, the traveler must obtain another COVID test--If both tests come back negative, the traveler may exit quarantine early upon receipt of the second negative diagnostic test