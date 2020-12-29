Updated quarantine guidelines announced for New York

Under the new guidelines, those who are exposed to COVID can end their quarantine after 10 days without testing, as long as no symptoms have been reported.
ALSO READ | Picking your nose is dangerous in the time of COVID
After 10 days, people should continue to monitor symptoms through day 14 - if any symptoms appear, they should immediately self-isolate.
The rest of the guidelines to test out of the 10-day quarantine are as follows:
--Travelers must obtain a test within three days of departure from that state
--The traveler must, upon arrival in New York, quarantine for three days
--On day four of their quarantine, the traveler must obtain another COVID test
--If both tests come back negative, the traveler may exit quarantine early upon receipt of the second negative diagnostic test
ALSO READ | FDNY receives COVID vaccine, but NYPD will have to wait
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip