coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Pandemic closed this NY athletic club, but members still charged

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Sports Club facilities, like all gyms, have been ordered to shut down since March 16.

But, what really has their members in a sweat? The fitness giant continues to charge members for monthly dues while the doors are shut, and many members are out of work.

Raquel Perazzo was incensed when she got hit with a full $70 charge for her New York Sports Club dues for April. This after all gyms closed in mid-March to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

"We don't have access to any of the clubs or online classes," Perazzo said. "I don't think they should be charging anyone at all."

New York Sports Club's Facebook page is chock-full of angry clients.

One person posted, "this is disgusting." Another person wrote that the practice of continuous charges are disgraceful.

The gym kept posting the same reply, apologizing for the delay and asking members to please email them.

When they didn't hear back from NYSC, one member called her bank to block the charge. She proclaimed, "They can't charge me."

Days before NYSC closed, Daniel DeMarco and his mom froze their NYSC memberships.

Yet, this week, both got socked $16 apiece, the monthly charge to freeze their memberships.

For comparison, both Equinox and Lifetime froze memberships at no cost and even issued credits for unused classes.

"It's disturbing they would take advantage of people during this time," Perazzo said.

The big takeaway: Put your cancellation request in writing in an email, dispute the credit card charges and also cancel future automatic payments with your bank.

New York Sports Club apologized for the delays getting back to members, vowing it would deal with refunds and credits once their gym is back up and running.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthfitnessgymnina pinedacoronaviruscoronavirus new york7 on your sidecovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News