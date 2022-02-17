Newark expected to update mask policy amid falling COVID cases

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11545709" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports from the Upper West Side on outdoor dining and masks in schools.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Happening today, we expect to learn what's next regarding the indoor mask mandate in New Jersey's largest city.As of now, masks must be worn at all times while indoors at any public facility in Newark.But last night, Mayor Ras Baraka said the city's COVID cases are trending down, and that could be a sign that he's planning to relax the mandates.The current mandate is officially in effect through March 4.A different citywide order, which required proof of vaccination to enter indoor bars, restaurants and hotels, expired yesterday.The state of New Jersey has already lifted its mask and vaccine mandates.But Newark is among some cities and towns across the state that adopted its own local requirementsEarlier in the pandemic the densely populated city experienced higher COVID cases than much of the state.But last night during a Facebook Live discussion, Mayor Baraka acknowledged that the city's cases are trending down, as they are across the region."We'll have some new information about the mandates, obviously, and let people know where we're going," the mayor said. "We're at 2.44% 7-day, 2.53 3-day. New Jersey's 7-day is at 6.97%. We can safely say we came down from omicron. We have been going down, we have been doing the right thing, we want to stay there."The mayor is expected to make that announcement later today at Newark City Hall.