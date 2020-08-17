reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Newark schools will reopen with all-remote classes

Newark School District is the largest in New Jersey
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- In an abrupt change, students in Newark public schools will attend classes remotely for the first marking period, which ends on November 17, the Newark Board of Education announced on Monday.

"The health and safety of students and staff have been our first priority, and will remain so," Superintendent Roger Leon wrote.

New Jersey continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Saturday, Newark reported more than 8,000 cases and 643 deaths.

Until now, Newark had been planning to offer in-person classes 5 days a week with options for remote learning.

Newark is New Jersey's largest school district with 40,000 students.

Classes are scheduled to begin on September 8, 2020.

Last week, Governor Murphy cleared all public and non-public schools, collges and universities for reopening, but left open the option for districts to choose remote learning or a hybrid model with some in-person classes.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseynewarkback to schoolmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealtheducationnew jerseyschoolsnewark
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
COVID-19 LIVE | Gov. Murphy expected to discuss fall sports
COVID-19 Updates: NY positives under 1%, decline in new US cases
COVID-19 Updates: NY sets new low, fake face mask ID cards on rise
COVID-19 Updates: Bowling alleys can reopen in NY Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
COVID-19 LIVE | Gov. Murphy expected to discuss fall sports
Reopen NY: Gyms can reopen Aug. 24, bowling alleys rolling again
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
Trump, postal chief sued to ensure proper funding
You might notice your take home income increase next month
Election Updates: Opening night for the DNC
Show More
Isaias outages: PSEG LI to reimburse customers for food, medicine
Iona welcomes students back to classrooms for in-person learning
List: Reopening plans of Tri-State universities, colleges for fall 2020
Man shot in attempted robbery on Upper West Side
Former Queens borough president dies at 94
More TOP STORIES News