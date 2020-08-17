Reopening New Jersey: Newark schools will reopen with all-remote classes

"The health and safety of students and staff have been our first priority, and will remain so," Superintendent Roger Leon wrote.
New Jersey continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Saturday, Newark reported more than 8,000 cases and 643 deaths.
Until now, Newark had been planning to offer in-person classes 5 days a week with options for remote learning.
Newark is New Jersey's largest school district with 40,000 students.
Classes are scheduled to begin on September 8, 2020.
Last week, Governor Murphy cleared all public and non-public schools, collges and universities for reopening, but left open the option for districts to choose remote learning or a hybrid model with some in-person classes.
