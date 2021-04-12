coronavirus new jersey

Students return to Newark classrooms 2 days a week

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
Newark schools: Students return to classrooms 2 days a week

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Students are heading back to classrooms in Newark, New Jersey today for the first time in more than a year.

In-person resumes for two days a week in New Jersey's largest school district.

About 40% of students in the district have opted for in-person learning.

Toni Yates reports on the decision by the districts.



Prior to this, the district had been all remote.

Newark 's mayor said he has no doubt the system is ready to welcome students back.

"I think the superintendent is doing what he can to upgrade our facilities," said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. "But the most important thing is, are we ready for students and teachers? And I would say absolutely. He's doing an awesome, awesome job. They have air filters in every room, the main office, the gym. Every room has air filters. "



The district will be administering COVID tests weekly.

And like Yonkers Public Schools in Westchester County, NY, which are also expanding in-person learning today, Newark schools will be closed for deep cleaning on Wednesdays.

