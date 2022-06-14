Arrest made after driver goes on racist rant, attempts to stab an off-duty officer in Newburgh

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11949577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A house in Hampton Bays was completely destroyed in a fire.

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after a father and son were on the receiving end of a hate-fueled road rage incident in Newburgh.Robert Mclymore slowed down to let another car pass in front of him Saturday afternoon, which caused a white motorist behind him to become enraged.The man began shouting the n-word at Mclymore and his son while waving a box cutter at them and attempting to rear-end their car."I just couldn't believe it," Mclymore said. "I couldn't believe the racial epithets, him saying that he was a cop or a trooper. Most of all him doing what he did and he's an older gentleman."The driver then followed Mclymore into the parking lot of a restaurant claiming to be an off-duty trooper cursing at the father and flashing the middle finger.The irony?Mclymore is a lieutenant police officer, and church pastor, in the town of Wallkill."I just couldn't believe somebody would use those words in 2022," Newburgh mayor Torrance Harvey said. "In the city of Newburgh."The driver also tried to stab Mclymore in the parking lot leaving a small hole in the off-duty officer's phone case."Forty-five years I've been living here," Mclymore said. "Nobody's ever done anything like this. Nobody has ever put a boxcutter to my face or anything like that or disrespected me in anyway. So I was shocked. I replay it in my mind probably every three seconds."Newburgh Police say they have made an arrest, but have yet to identify the person.Mclymore could have taken police action the moment a knife was displayed but opted to file a report instead to spare his son any additional trauma.----------