Firefighters are battling an 8-alarm blaze at the Fountain of Life Center church in Burlington County, New Jersey.

New Jersey church to hold Sunday services less than a week after massive fire destroys building

FLORENCE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A church in New Jersey will hold Sunday services less than a week after a massive fire destroyed its main building, including the sanctuary.

The Fountain of Life Center will have a family service at the Burlington Township High School's Performing Arts Center.

Chopper 6 was overhead on March 20, 2023, as flames destroyed a church in New Jersey.

Because of concerns of overcrowding, church leaders are asking congregants to register on the website to attend.

The service will also be streamed online.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

