Coronavirus News: NJ Air National Guard flyover: When and where to watch

A KC-135R Stratotanker from the Guard's 108th Wing and three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing will fly an hour-long lap over key COVID-19 locations in New Jersey.
The flight will begin at 11:20 a.m. in Sea Girt and continue over field hospital sites, veterans homes and, in Paramus, testing centers and hospitals.
The flyover schedule, according to the Guard:
Sea Girt - 11:30 a.m.
PNC Arts Center - 11:35 a.m.
Millstone - 11:40 a.m.
NJ Convention Center - 11:45 a.m.
Menlo Park - 11:46 a.m.
Kean University -11:48 a.m.
University Hospital - 11:48 a.m.
Expo Center - 11:49 a.m.
Bern County College/Paramus - 11:51 a.m.
Vets Haven North - 12:01 p.m.
New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs - 12:07 p.m.
Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital - 12:13 p.m
Vineland Veterans Home - 12:20 p.m.
U.S. Coast Guard Training Center - 12:27 p.m.
Atlantic City Convention Center - 12:32 p.m.
Listed times may vary slightly.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county