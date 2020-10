New Jersey MVC sees long lines as customers wait overnight at locations across state

EMBED >More News Videos Toni Yates reports New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills into law Thursday that he hopes will ease long lines and wait times at Motor Vehicle Commission agencies through

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Long lines across Motor Vehicle Commission agencies in New Jersey continue since reopening on July 7 People waited in line for hours overnight in Bayonne, Wallington, Jersey City and other licensing centers throughout the state.People were reportedly selling their places in line for up to $100.Gov. Phil Murphy signed two bills into law in September that tried to ease long lines and wait times.One of them allows the MVC to use old photos of drivers who are 65 and older, which will allow them to renew their licenses online.The second gives state residents 120 days instead of 60 to register their vehicles and get New Jersey licenses during the pandemic.Compounding the issue, three MVC locations are closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.The closed sites are located in Paterson, North Bergen and Newark.Also, the MVC is closed Monday for Columbus Day.The NJMV says most transactions can now be conducted online