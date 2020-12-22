New Jersey coronavirus update: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8953168" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the public health emergency in New Jersey for an additional 30 days.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Two healthcare workers at Hoboken University Medical Center in New Jersey became the first hospital employees to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.Dr. John Rimmer, of the Emergency Department, and Dinorah Vargas, who works in the intensive care unit, received their first dose of the vaccine.Dr. Rimmer says he understands the public skepticism about getting the shots, but that the science behind the vaccine is good and it may prevent future spread of the virus.Meanwhile, Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise offered a tour of Hudson County's first Vaccine Distribution Center, which is expected open later this week.On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy extended the public health emergency in New Jersey for an additional 30 days."Given where we are currently, we must remain in a proper footing to continue responding to this pandemic," he said.Murphy also signed an executive order moving the upcoming February fire district elections, March special school elections, and all other special elections, to April 20, 2021.Murphy also promised transparency over the state's spending on protective gear bought to combat COVID-19.An Associated Press report showed New York and New Jersey have so far declined to release detailed breakdowns of their spending on personal protective gear and medical equipment during the first frenzied months of the virus outbreak.Murphy said he wasn't sure why the purchase orders -- typically a public document -- were declined."I have no problem at all reporting what we spent on PPE," he said. "I'm all for everyone knowing exactly what we're doing."New Jersey failed to provide purchase orders for personal protective equipment, saying fulfilling the request would be "substantially disruptive to agency operations."The state did provide a one-page document showing it spent $164 million for 153 million pieces of equipment, including masks, gloves, goggles, beds and even morgue trucks.It's unclear when the documents will become available.The state on Monday reported 3,186 new positive COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths."In the two weeks after Thanksgiving, we were averaging roughly 4,000 new cases per day," Murphy said. "For the first three weeks of December we're averaging nearly 4,800 daily cases - a 20% increase. Hospitalizations are 25% higher, ICU counts are up 30%, and ventilator use is up nearly 60%."Murphy said this is the year for a small Christmas with only those in an immediate family bubble."If you insist on a big gathering this year, you're taking a real risk that when next Christmas comes, there will be fewer loved ones gathered around your tree," he said. "This is not the year for Christmas-as-usual or New Year's Eve-as-usual. Please do not hold a large, indoor family Christmas gathering or indoor New Year's Eve party. We cannot take the risk of these celebrations leading to a spike in new cases and hospitalizations."