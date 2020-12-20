Gov. Cuomo asking airlines to add NY to list of countries requiring coronavirus tests

Cuomo said 120 countries now require a negative test before arriving from the U.K., and some European countries have begun closing their borders. The U.S. has not, however, and Cuomo called that "reprehensible."
"We have about six flights a day coming in from the U.K. and we have done absolutely nothing," Cuomo said. "This is reprehensible because this is what happened in the spring. Coronavirus is in China. No it wasn't, it's in Europe. It came from Europe and we did nothing."
Cuomo said Monday British Airways will test all passengers coming from U.K. to New York City starting Tuesday, adding New York to the list of 120 countries identified by the governor that is already mandating pre-flight testing. He is also asking Delta and Virgin Atlantic, the other airlines that fly into Kennedy Airport, to do same or look at "other options."
"My request is simple: Please add New York to the list of 120 countries," Cuomo said. "As governor of New York state, I have asked them to do that."
De Blasio called for restrictions beyond the U.K.
"I said a month or two ago I thought there should be a requirement for travel that they should have a negative test result before getting on a plane, but the federal government wasn't interested in doing that," he said. "I think they should have done it then, I think they should have done it now...Why on earth wouldn't we put that temporary travel ban in place? We do not have the authority to turn people back or I would be doing it right this minute."
The big concern now is the new mutation of COVID-19 blamed for rapid spread in Southern England.
"As prime minister, it is my duty to make difficult decisions to do what is right to protect the people of this country," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
In an emergency address, Johnson delivered grim news for Christmas. A large part of the country, including London, is back on lockdown with restrictions on gatherings limited to household only.
Approximately 21 Million people are affected, and only essential businesses can remain open. De Blasio said it's time for bold action.
"It's time for a travel ban, from Europe, given what we are seeing from this new strain," he said. "Or at minimum, a requirement that anyone getting on a plane has proof they have a negative test coming out of Europe. We need to be aggressive. This is a decisive moment."
The new variant so far doesn't seem to cause more severe symptoms or lead to more deaths, but scientists say it spreads 70% faster -- and that's putting a strain on British health services.
And it has other countries banning travel, sealing off Britain, and Cuomo said he doesn't understand why the U.S. hasn't acted.
"Right now, this variant is getting on a plane and flying to JFK today," he said. "One hundred and twenty countries demand that before you get on a flight in the UK to come to their country, you have to have tested negative. The United States does not require it."
Cuomo said Port Authority has no authority to ban passengers or monitor the health of passengers, rather that responsibility falls on the federal governement.
"Where is HHS? Where is CDC? Where is NIH?" he said. "This is the same mistake and literally six flights a day, and all it takes is one person."
Experts say viruses mutate regularly, but many of these changes have no effect on how easily the virus spreads.
