NJ Transit board to vote on 15% fare hike; would go into effect in July

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit could get more expensive after the agency's board votes on a fare hike Wednesday.

If the board gets a green light, this 15 percent fare hike would be the first in nearly a decade.

Officials say that the hikes are necessary to close a nearly 106.6 million dollar deficit.

NJ Transit has been struggling with a significant drop in ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Authorities say ridership is at only 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

NJ Transit has used federal funds to help offset the gap, but that money is set to run out soon.

Transit officials hope this 15 percent hike will begin on July 1. If the vote for the fare hike goes in their favor, a 3 percent annual hike would begin next year.

The new legislation would eliminate the flex pass discount, and one-way tickets would expire 30 days from the purchase date.

Hundreds of people spoke out against the plan during public hearings on the issue.

"Asking people on top of struggling to make everyday ends meet, to pay an additional 15% increase because others are not paying what they owe," one person said. "I wish you'd look inside your agencies to see if there's any kind of bloating that you can cut out and try to not raise the rates on many taxpayers or the ridership," another rider asked officials.

Protestors are expected to make a last-ditch effort to stop the plan at a 9 a.m. protest outside NJ Transit headquarters.

