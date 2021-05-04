coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Here's how NJ residents can get free rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit is working to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.

It kicked off a partnership Tuesday that offers complimentary rides to and from vaccination sites.

The "Vaxride" program is funded through sponsors and will provide about 11,000 New Jerseyans with two free round trips to get vaccinated.

Customers using the NJ Transit mobile app can enter the promo code "VAXRIDE", that can be redeemed online for two complimentary round-trip tickets.

Tickets will be limited to up to 4-zones for intra-state bus travel only (destinations within New Jersey) and valid only to rail stations within New Jersey.

People may travel to both publicly- and privately-operated vaccine sites, such as state "Mega-Sites" and local CVS/Walgreens locations.

Do note, it is a one-time use code that expires after 60 days.

Individuals without a smartphone can get tickets by visiting and registering at one of seven Customer Service Offices or by contacting NJ Transit Customer Service and receiving their tickets via postal mail.

Registered Access Link customers may also obtain sponsored fares by mentioning the code "VAXRIDE" when making Access Link reservations via telephone.

For more information, head to the NJ Transit Vaxride website.

