New Jersey coronavirus update: Gov. Murphy says NJ's 1st COVID vaccines to be administered Tuesday

The first resident will be vaccinated at University Hospital in Newark.
Murphy made the announcement via Twitter.
BREAKING: New Jersey's FIRST #COVID19 vaccines will be administered Tuesday morning at @UnivHospNewark. I will be there with Commissioner Persichilli, @ShereefElnahal, & @Rutgers_NJMS Dean Johnson.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 13, 2020
Our first 76,000 doses will be for:
☑️Health care workers
☑️LTC residents & staff
On ABC's "This Week," Murphy said the "majority" of his state's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to health care workers and the rest will be available to "longterm care residents and staff."
He says despite "good news" on a COVID-19 vaccine, "the next number of weeks are going to be hell, I fear, so we're begging with people to please, please, please don't let your guard down even when you're in private settings."
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says despite “good news” on a COVID-19 vaccine, “the next number of weeks are going to be hell, I fear, so we’re begging with people to please, please, please don’t let your guard down even when you’re in private settings.” https://t.co/8pO0laHwTB pic.twitter.com/mLMnT29Vg0— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 13, 2020
In New York, the first shipments of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine could arrive Monday.
The state is expecting 170,000 doses next week and 346,000 doses of Moderna's drug - if and when that is approved.
