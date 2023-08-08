Extra Time: Storms threaten the Tri-State; tree falls on NJ home

In this edition of 'Extra Time,' we track severe thunderstorms threatening the Tri-State area.

As dark skies moved in, officials in New Jersey were investigating whether a tree that fell on a home in Morristown was due to the weather.

Meteorologist Jeff Smith tracks the storms and when they are expected to ramp up.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

Family speaks out after frightening attack on F train in Manhattan

The victims of a disturbing tirade caught on video aboard an F train in Manhattan is speaking out on the frightening ordeal. Battered and bruised from her New York subway encounter, Sue Young and her husband say they are still shocked by how quickly taunts on the F train spun wildly out of control. The disturbing scene caught on video shows three girls screaming and cursing at Young, her husband and their 11-year-old twin girls on an F train in Greenwich Village on Thursday.

NYPD looks to ID suspects after giveaway sparks Union Square riot

The NYPD has released pictures of multiple youths wanted for damaging police cruisers and other vehicles when chaos broke out in Union Square last Friday afternoon. Legal experts say video game influencer Kai Cenat whose giveaway erupted into pandemonium will probably not face any consequences, and he shouldn't, but that doesn't mean there aren't others who will. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said Monday the investigation is still active.

NYC Police Commissioner Caban makes several NYPD leadership changes

There are big changes underway as New York City's new police commissioner gets his leadership team into place. The shakeup happened just weeks after Edward Caban was officially named the city's new police commissioner. During the middle of the riot that broke out in Union Square last week, the NYPD announced the forced retirement of at least four top executives. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig was one of the top police officials asked by Caban to submit his resignation last week. He has been with the department for four decades.

Actors strike latest

The protests in Hollywood show no sign of ending anytime soon. Writers and studios failed to reach an agreement on resuming negotiations after meeting on Friday. Meanwhile, there are no planned talks yet with SAG-AFTRA. As the historic dual strikes continue, studios and audiences will soon start the to feel the impacts. CNN's mike Valerio has the latest information.

