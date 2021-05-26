New Jersey coronavirus update: Remote work order being lifted, office mask rules changing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10423699" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Murphy says businesses can call back remote workers starting next week

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Businesses in New Jersey can call back remote workers and can let employees work maskless if they are vaccinated beginning June 4, Governor Murphy announced on Wednesday."There should never be any stigma against any co-worker who may be fully vaccinated but chooses just to be safe to wear a mask," Murphy said. "We are going to continue requiring state employees to mask up and to keep social distancing at state offices and work sites while we continue to transition back to normal."Murphy said the state is rescinding requirements to accommodate remote working arrangements and smaller on-site staffs to give employers greater flexibility to bring employees back to in-person working environments."We encourage all employers to do the right things for their specific workplaces," he said. "While we are rescinding some requirements, that doesn't mean that we don't expect you to be flexible and to work with employees particularly those who are juggling family obligations such as childcare."The state is also eliminating the group limits in child-care classes, effective immediately. Class sizes have been limited to 15 since they reopened in June. Masks are still required.