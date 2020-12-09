coronavirus new jersey

NJ hospitalizations would surpass April peak in worst-case scenario, predictive modeling shows

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Predictive modeling shows, in the worst-case scenario, the number of patients treated for COVID-19 in New Jersey hospitals would surpass the peak the state saw back in April, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

The New Jersey Department of Health and the Office of Innovation created the predictive models to help officials visualize how the coronavirus pandemic may play out over the coming months.

"It is the numbers in our hospitals which are of the greatest concern and the hardest numbers, if you will, when it comes to determining the steps we need to take as a state," Murphy said.

The two models show the potential for around 8,700 patients requiring hospital care by mid-January or early February.

That would be hundreds of patients more than the state saw on April 14, when 8,270 people were being treated for COVID-19 in New Jersey hospitals.

Murphy showed the models at his briefing to encourage residents to continue to take precautions.

While moderate models also developed by the two agencies show hospitalizations falling short of the mid-April peak, if the state starts trending towards the worst-case models, Murphy said he could impose more restrictions.

"As we've said, protecting the ability of our health care system to treat the ill is our paramount concern. And if the numbers begin to roll in where that ability is put into question, as is the case in these models, we will have no choice but to act," Murphy said.

ALSO READ | EMS unit lured with bogus call, robbed in New York City
EMBED More News Videos

Police say a 45-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, part of a voluntary ambulance squad, responded to that location for reports of a patient experiencing "difficult breathing."



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey

Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Live Updates: More than 104,000 Americans hospitalized
COVID Live Updates: California asking millions to stay home
COVID Live Updates: CA copes with lockdowns, FDA considers Pfizer vaccine
New restrictions start for outdoor gatherings in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US govt, 48 states bring antitrust action against Facebook
Cuomo says vaccine could arrive this weekend, nursing homes first
Iconic toy store listed on Airbnb for special 1-time, 1-night stay
Cuomo, de Blasio, other NY leaders urge for federal stimulus funding
17-year-old bodega employee robbed at gunpoint in NYC
COVID Live Updates: More than 104,000 Americans hospitalized
Biden's Pentagon nominee puts some Democrats in a bind
Show More
Krispy Kreme's 'Day of the Dozens' is this weekend
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
McDonald's Happy Meals could get more expensive next year
Officer struck, woman in custody after police chase
Group accused of using sledgehammers to damage cars for insurance money
More TOP STORIES News